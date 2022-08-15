EPA grant could help clean up polluted air in east Las Vegas

1289 S. Torrey Pines Dr.
Las Vegas is a bustling city and air pollution is nothing new.
For years, those who watch pollution for Clark County have said wildfires in California have caused a lot of our air problems.
That said, Las Vegas and Henderson are the 11th most ozone-polluted cities in the United States. But the ones who suffer most are those who live in more urban, lower-income areas like east Las Vegas.
Data from 2019 shows that 10% of adults from east Las Vegas, where 65% of the residents are Hispanic, suffer from lung problems compared to 5.6% of adults in Summerlin.
To combat the problem, the EPA just awarded Las Vegas $300,000. They’ll work with several groups, including ImpactNV, a sustainability group, and the Desert Research Institute.
Lauren Boitel, executive director, ImpactNV; Dr. Derek Kauneckis, associate research professor, Desert Research Institute and senior science advisor, I See Change; Audrey Peral, director of organizing, Make the Road Nevada